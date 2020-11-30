Victim uncooperative after being found stabbed in stomach, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was stabbed in the stomach early Monday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Saipan Place, not far from Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim with a stab wound to his belly. Police said, however, they aren’t sure what the man was stabbed with, at first thinking it might have been a pencil.

Authorities said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the attack. They did say the suspect is the son of a woman who lives in the duplex, but that she herself did not witness the stabbing. She also is not cooperating with officers, police said.

Investigators say they do not know the relationship between the victim and his attacker. The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, police said.