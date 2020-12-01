Metro Health issues recommendations against indoor dining and gatherings

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Junda Woo, the Bexar County health authority, issued a new health directive on Monday, recommending that people not dine in at establishments or gather indoors with people they do not live with to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff reported 1,117 new cases on Monday

City officials also reported that 587 patients are hospitalized, 182 are in the intensive care unit and 99 are on ventilators.

Woo said case numbers are expected to continue to climb through the end of the year and called November a “critical month.”

“As the cold weather approaches, and in the wake of Thanksgiving gatherings, we are expecting our case numbers to climb through the end of the year,” Woo said. “This is a critical month. We are asking people to be more selective about how they dine and how they gather with others until we’re on the other side of this surge. When you have to be around others, try to bring in fresh air by opening a window or increasing ventilation. Bundle up, mask up and stay safe.”

