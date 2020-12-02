San Antonio Indian Nurses’ Association donates more than 1,000 blankets to homeless community

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Indian Nurses’ Association will be visiting homeless camps in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday to deliver about 250 blankets to those without homes.

“During this holiday we thought of helping our unfortunate neighbors and this is our kind gesture of giving something from our association to the homeless people,” said SAINA President Dr. Pressanna Parackal.

Nurse volunteers along with coordinators from Haven for Hope will be delivering the blankets. It’s happening from 1 to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, SAINA will hold its second annual Conference & Gala with the theme “Celebrating superheroes.” During the virtual event they will be donating another 1,000 blankets to various groups including Haven for Hope, Child Advocates of San Antonio, Endeavors, and South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless.

Several esteemed guests are expected to attend the event including Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Medical Director, City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District along with nurses from 14 different countries.