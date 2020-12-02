WATCH: After 14 years, Officer Marcus Trujillo says goodbye to GMSA

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT on Wednesday said goodbye to Officer Marcus Trujillo, who after 14 years is leaving the GMSA show.

Trujillo is stepping away to focus on his SAPD career and to spend more time with his family.

“It has been an honor and a joy to work with Marcus. He is just as awesome in person as he is on camera,” KSAT morning anchor Stephanie Serna said. “And he’s always making us laugh.”

Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it is sad to see him go.

“To say he’ll be missed is an understatement,” Osterhage said. “Mornings went by quickly with us talking, texting, joking, discussing our home improvement projects or him solving my computer issues! Marcus is a dear friend. He is one of the most honorable people and an asset to SAPD.”

SAPD Officer Marcus Trujillo says goodbye on GMSA after 14 years. (KSAT)

Along with his on-air duties, Trujillo on weekdays provided traffic alerts to the KSAT12 app, and social media pages. Trujillo will continue in his role as a San Antonio police officer.

“There aren’t words to describe how much Marcus (and all the officers who’ve worked at KSAT) mean to me,” KSAT anchor Mark Austin said. “SA is our middle name here and it was a brilliant idea to add SAPD officers to our morning newscasts. They’ve been vital to our professional success and the friendships forged over 14 years won’t end after today. I consider them brothers. I respect Marcus’ decision to get more sleep and spend more time with his family. Family comes first. I’m just thankful he was a part of ours.”

The departure of Trujillo, as well as officer Nick Soliz, will make way for KSAT’s new traffic anchor, Samuel King. King will also report on transportation issues around South Texas.

“Good Morning San Antonio” airs Monday - Friday from 4:30 a.m. -7 a.m., followed by “Good Morning America” from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m., and “GMSA @9” rounds out the morning news.

