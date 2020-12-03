Warrant: San Antonio man took money to build new home, never started it

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man arrested Wednesday was taken into custody nearly a year after he accepted money to construct a new home then never started the project, according to an arrest warrant.

Alexander Steele, 52, faces a state jail felony charge of theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

Steele last December deposited a $5,000 check written to him as a down payment to begin construction of a home in the 300 block of Spruce Street, San Antonio Police Department records show.

Steele took the money but never started construction on the home build, according to his arrest warrant.

The warrant states the home was one of several projects between Steele and the alleged victim, but that Steele only ever completed one of them.

The SAPD investigator assigned to the case noted a similar pattern of behavior from Steele toward “multiple other victims.”

Steele was also booked on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor family violence, District Clerk records show.

His criminal history in Bexar County includes multiple arrests for violation of a protective order as well as previous theft charges.