Boerne Middle School North middle schooler has design chosen for district’s holiday card

SAN ANTONIO – A Boerne Middle School North eighth grader was selected as the district’s 2020 holiday card winner on Friday, a press release from the Boerne Independent School District said.

Eighth grader Eryn Beck was chosen as the winner among hundreds of submissions. The district said every art class in Boerne ISD participated the contest.

“We are extremely proud of all our student finalists. Our young artists all did a wonderful job of designing cards that depict the holiday season perfectly. Congratulations to Eryn Beck and all of the finalists for a job well done,” Dr. Thomas Price, Boerne ISD Superintendent, said.

The Boerne Independent School District unveiled their 2020 Holiday Card Friday morning at the annual Cookies and Cocoa event. This year's card was designed by Boerne Middle School North Eighth Grader Eryn Beck. (Boerne ISD)

The submissions were narrowed down to 12 finalists from 11 schools, with Boerne Middle School North having two finalists. The winning artwork was unveiled at the district’s annual Cookies and Cocoa event.

“All of us at Boerne Middle School North are very excited and happy for Eryn, as well as our second finalist Keala Richards,” Daniel Owen, Boerne Middle School North Principal, said. “They both did an outstanding job representing our school and Boerne ISD. We are very proud of both of them.”

To view a video with all of the finalists click here.

Boerne ISD’s 2020 Holiday Card Finalists: