Records: Man indicted after shooting at family of 5, including infants, during drug deal

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was indicted by a Bexar County Grand Jury after San Antonio police say he shot a gun at a vehicle that was carrying three adults, an 11-month-old child and a 3-day-old baby during a botched drug deal.

Davian Loredo has been formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as announced Friday by the District Attorney’s Office.

Five separate indictments allege that Loredo used a deadly weapon on Aug. 18 and “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury” to five victims by shooting in their direction as the driver pulled up for a marijuana transaction in the 900 block of Arbor Place.

A man, two women and the two children were inside of the vehicle with the windows rolled down at the time of the West Side incident, police said.

One of the women inside of the car was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital, where police were notified of the incident. Her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The man in the vehicle knew Loredo for at least two years and had bought marijuana from him during that time, according to a previous KSAT 12 report. The man was able to identify Loredo to authorities.

The DA’s office said these cases are pending in the 175th District Court.

RELATED: SAPD: Suspect shot at family, including infant, in car during drug deal