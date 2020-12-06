Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 5: Leaders report 694 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 85,895 total COVID-19 cases and 1,377 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 694 new cases as of Saturday. One new death was reported today.

City officials also reported that 576 patients are hospitalized, 208 are in the intensive care unit and 104 are on ventilators.

There are 14% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

As of Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the case numbers are expected to increase next week, as that’s likely when the city will see the impact from Thanksgiving.