Morgan’s Wonderland opens first inclusive field

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland is once again ensuring that everyone can play together by teaming up with the YMCA on Sunday to open its first ever inclusive field.

The field allows anyone, regardless of their physical or mental ability, to play on it. It’s located at the Mays Family YMCA at Stone Oak on Blanco Road and features an accessible synthetic turf infield, natural grass outfield, movable pitcher’s mound and three different lengths of base paths for different age groups.

According to a statement by the park, the field is capable of hosting baseball and softball games.

