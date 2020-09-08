Morgan’s Wonderland celebrates 10th anniversary with virtual gala

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park, is closed due to the pandemic, and had to cancel its annual in-person fundraising gala.

But regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan’s Wonderland has decided to gather together -- well, apart, but together -- for its annual gala. Whether you’re joining the virtual event or want to get involved in another way, here’s the inside scoop on what to expect for this year’s “Cheers to Ten Years” virtual gala.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, tune into KSAT12 on air, online, on Facebook Live, on your smart TV by downloading the KSAT-TV app, or on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV by searching for “KSAT-TV” in the app store. Any way you watch, it’s free TV.

“The success of Morgan’s Wonderland has generated many new exciting ventures for us to help our friends with special needs,” said Ron Morander, CEO of Morgan’s Wonderland.

Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF), a new nonprofit, will coordinate fundraising and planning among all Morgan’s Wonderland-associated projects for years to come, including The MAC (Multi-Assistance Center), the group said.

“The MAC is a one-stop-shop for coordinated care for individuals with special needs, that will include social services, therapy services and it’ll be a medical home for so many in the community,” Morander said. “We’ve successfully reached all of the benchmarks in the planning and design process and are still anticipating it opening late 2021 or early 2022.”

Morander explained the nonprofit is also working on Morgan’s Wonderland Camp, which will be inclusive and ultra-accessible for individuals of all abilities.

