‘Captain Inclusion’ promotes superpowers of kindness and acceptance for kids at home

Although closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Morgan’s Wonderland remains focused on sharing its mission of inclusion.

One way is through virtual programming and social media engagement through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Morgan’s Wonderland is a fully inclusive and ultra-accessible theme park for individuals of all ages and abilities.

To help spread cheer and positivity during this unprecedented time, Captain Inclusion (aka David Pitts) and Joy the butterfly are ambassadors of goodwill at the park.

“Morgan’s (Wonderland) emphasizes superpowers like kindness, friendship, acceptance and, of course, my personal favorite, inclusion -- that’s why they call me Captain Inclusion,” Pitts said. “Everybody is included at Morgan’s Wonderland.”

With the park closed, the group has pivoted to offer more virtual activations, conversations and events. To learn more, click or tap here.