SA Live kicks off new series, ‘Inclusion Tuesday’ with Morgan’s Wonderland to help connect with children at home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland made the difficult but necessary decision during the pandemic to close the park for the rest of the 2020 season.

Gordon Hartman, founder of Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s dad, and his team have been brainstorming ways to go beyond wonderland and still help everyone at home while staying safe together.

Morgan’s Wonderland has been a nonprofit, accessible theme park in San Antonio for guests of all ages and abilities throughout the past 25 years -- and it became the world’s first theme park designed with special-needs individuals in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment.

In each Inclusion Tuesday feature on SA Live, Hartman, a friend of Morgan’s Wonderland, will discuss some fun ways kids can stay connected with the park during the pandemic.

As guests of the park may not be able to personally visit the attractions, the nonprofit is updating its YouTube channel, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with videos of the rides to help make everyone feel included from home.