Tips on how to boost your immune system during Covid-19, flu season

To avoid any illnesses, health experts say a balanced immune system is key.

There are some tips you can follow in order to have a healthy immune system and protect yourself against germs and viruses.

Exercise often and regularly, as it helps with circulation and allows your blood cells to work more efficiently.

Also, make sure you include aerobic exercise. An article in the Journal of British Sports Medicine says it can reduce days with upper respiratory tract infections.

Researchers say it’s important to get enough sleep, as well. The Center for Disease Control recommends seven or more hours of sleep for adults. They have found that sleep and the circadian system are strong regulators of immunological processes.

Stay away from cigarettes. The CDC says smoking can cause inflammation and reduce immune function.

Reduce stress. Even if you don’t notice it, our mental health can directly affect our physical health. One way to reduce the stress in your life is by meditating.

A good diet. Try avoiding sugary breakfasts. Instead, include more fruits to your meals, reduce red meats and add more vegetables. Also, drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Avoid germs, which is one of the most important things for not getting sick. To protect your body from viruses and bacteria, follow all health guidelines recommended by the CDC.

Wash your hands as much as possible and try not to touch your face before washing them, practice social distancing and wear your mask.

