‘Roach activity’ near hot tea table leads to write up for North Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s North Side was cited last month after a health inspector found food stored in a cooler that was not working.

Tokyo Steak House, located in the 9400 block of San Pedro Avenue, received a score of 84 and was forced to toss out vegetables and eggs being held in the cooler, city health records show.

The restaurant was also written up after evidence of “roach activity” was found near the establishment’s hot tea table.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Emily Morgan Hotel, 705 E. Houston St., 100

In-N-Out Burger, 10918 Culebra Rd., 100

Panda Express, 11619 Bandera Rd., 100

Smoothie King, 7338 Louis Pasteur, 100

Kolache Stop, 11703 Huebner Rd., 99

Pacific Moon, 15140 U.S. 281 North, 99

House of China Chinese Restaurant, 5630 W. FM 1604 North, 97

La Montanita Mexican Restaurant, 4922 Rigsby Ave., 97

Cinnamon Food Mart, 8822 Cinnamon Creek, 95

Trevino’s Barbacoa, 3401 S. Gevers St., 91

Broadway Grocery, 8342 Broadway, 94

Luther’s Cafe, 1503 N. Main Ave., 94

Chopstix Cafe, 19903 Stone Oak Pkwy., 93

Taqueria Vallarta, 829 S. General McMullen, 93

El Bracero Mexican Restaurant, 3939 E. Southcross, 92

Taqueria El Rodeo De Jalisco, 4044 Culebra Rd., 92

Bamboo, 1010 S. Flores St., 89

Ding Tea Taiwanese Tea House, 8027 W. 1604 North, 87

The Little Fish Factory, 1555 S. W.W. White Rd., 87

Mary Lou’s Cafe, 1002 Pleasanton Rd., 85

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos, 4642 Rigsby Ave., 85

Tokyo Steak House, 9405 San Pedro Ave., 84

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

