Woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-35 northbound near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 35 northbound just south of downtown early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred before 4 a.m. on I-35 near the Theo and Malone exit.

According to police, officers received several calls about a woman sitting in lanes of traffic.

Police said several drivers had to swerve to go around her but that when officers arrived she had already been hit and killed.

Investigators said that the driver that struck the woman did stop and try and render aid. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Interstate 35 northbound is presently closed as emergency crews work at the scene. All drivers are being forced to exit I-35 and Division Avenue.

