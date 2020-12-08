200 roosters, hens seized on South Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – About 200 hens and roosters were seized Tuesday morning by Animal Care Services on two properties on the city’s South Side.

Armed with a search warrant, ACS and the San Antonio Police Department searched the properties in the 300 block of Ansley following complaints from neighbors about an excess amount of roosters.

Officials said there appear to be some signs that roosters were being used to fight.

A veterinarian is on the scene and will examine the birds, which will be taken to ACS.

One person was arrested at the scene on an unrelated charge.