WATCH LIVE: First 7 Space Force enlistees to graduate from Air Force basic training at JBSA-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO – The first seven U.S. Space Force enlistees are set to graduate from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Thursday.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m., followed by a news conference. Both will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The seven enlistees will graduate days before the U.S. Space Force marks its first anniversary on Dec. 20.

According to JBSA-Lackland, they will be among the more than 700 graduates from the 320th Training Squadron.

Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett will be a guest speaker at the ceremony.

The Space Force is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947.

Last month, U.S. Senator John Cornyn sent a letter Barrett in support of selecting San Antonio as the U.S. Space Command’s future headquarters.

