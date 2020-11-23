Cornyn urges Air Force secretary to select San Antonio for Space Command HQ

AUSTIN, Texas – U.S. Senator John Cornyn on Monday sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett in support of selecting San Antonio for U.S. Space Command’s future headquarters.

Cornyn announced last week that San Antonio is one of six finalists for the headquarters.

The U.S. Air Force will now work with the City of San Antonio to further evaluate the location and expects to make a final decision in January.

The full text of the letter can be read below:

Dear Secretary Barrett:

Thank you for selecting San Antonio as a finalist for United States Space Command (SPACECOM) Headquarters. San Antonio fully meets SPACECOM’s selection criteria, and I strongly endorse its application.

San Antonio, also known as Military City, USA, has a rich legacy of military service and the largest presence of cyber and intelligence capabilities outside of the national capital region. It is the ideal location for SPACECOM Headquarters. Home to thousands of servicemembers, military families, and veterans, the city is a critical leader in defending our nation and has the necessary resources and infrastructure to fulfill SPACECOM’s unique needs. Joint Base San Antonio played a historic role in the U.S. Space Force’s nascent history by hosting its first recruits for basic military training and is a natural fit for SPACECOM Headquarters. San Antonio’s thriving space, defense, and technology industries are clear evidence of its business-friendly environment. The city is home to several top-tier universities already working with the Department of Defense on high-priority research and leading the way with groundbreaking innovations in everything from artificial intelligence to vaccine development. The vibrant industries in San Antonio paired with its diverse population and unique culture would provide SPACECOM Headquarters with a large pool of highly-skilled, mission-driven workers.

Because of the Air Force’s strong presence in San Antonio, you’ll find a proud, patriotic, and military-friendly community ready to work with the U.S. Space Force to ensure it has the resources and support it needs to succeed in its critical mission to protect our country. It’s no secret San Antonio’s population is growing every day as families flock toward its excellent schools, housing, and unparalleled quality of life. You will not find a better city to host SPACECOM Headquarters.

I would fully support your selection of San Antonio as a future location for SPACECOM Headquarters. Thank you for your leadership and attention to this important issue.

Sincerely,

/s/