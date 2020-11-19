Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced San Antonio a finalist for Space Command headquarters

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday that San Antonio has been selected as one of six finalist cities to host the U.S. Space Command headquarters.

San Antonio leaders vying for U.S. Space Command headquarters

In August, Cornyn sent a letter to John W. Henderson, the assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for installations, to express his support for bringing the Space Command headquarters to Texas.

Cornyn issued the following statement Thursday:

“Military City, USA is as patriotic a city as they come, with robust defense, education, training, research, and cybersecurity infrastructure at the ready. Texans have already demonstrated outsized success in the military and have led the way in space exploration. San Antonio would be a natural fit for the U.S. Space Command to take advantage of the vast resources and skilled workforce we have in the Lone Star State.”

The Alamo City was one of six selected from a list of more than 50 cities across the nation as finalist locations, according to Cornyn’s office.

JUST IN: The Air Force has selected six candidate locations to host the U.S. Space Command headquarters.



They include: Kirtland AFB, N.M; Offutt AFB, Nebraska; Patrick AFB, Florida; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Port San Antonio, Texas; and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama. — Oriana Pawlyk (@Oriana0214) November 19, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg traveled to Washington, D.C., last month to discuss the possibility of bring the headquarters to the city.

“We have the largest presence of cyber and intelligence capabilities outside of the national capital region,” Nirenberg said in a statement to KSAT earlier this year. “And we have a public-private military and civilian infrastructure that’s required, including medical and military support networks, housing, transportation and veteran services, as well as electric, water, gas and telecommunications that are all critically important.”

Air Force leaders will work with the city to further evaluate the location and will make a final decision in January, Cornyn’s office said.