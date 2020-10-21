Is San Antonio the next space hub? Mayor Nirenberg to meet with Pentagon officials on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is head to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of the Alamo City becoming the U.S. next space site.

The city is on a short list of potential locations to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. However, that will not be the only topic of conversation.

Military medicine and cyber missions are on the agenda, and Nirenberg said he wants to address the local COVID-19 response as it has been interwoven due to the area military hospital.

“San Antonio, in addition to having the largest never military medical assets outside of D.C., also has the largest number and density of cybersecurity assets outside of D.C.," Nirenberg said. "So, everything we do here, from an economic and medical and community perspective, works symbiotically with our military and that’s where we’re going.”

Additionally, Nirenberg plans on discussing bringing the 2022 Warrior Games to Military City USA.

