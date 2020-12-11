Peloton showroom coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve considered jumping on the Peloton trend, but are holding back because you’d prefer to try it before you buy it, here’s some good news: San Antonio is getting a Peloton showroom.

Brookfield Properties confirmed to KSAT that a showroom is set to open at the Shops at La Cantera, but would not say when. KSAT reached out to Peloton but has not heard back.

The San Antonio Business Journal previously reported that the Peloton Showroom took the place of the pop-up Tesla showroom and reported that construction of the 3,187-square-foot space was estimated to cost $800,000.

Peloton is still not on the list of stores that the outdoor mall says are coming soon.

After suffering a major stock drop a year ago blamed on a misdirected holiday ad (remember the Peloton wife?), the company has bounced back in a big way. The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for Peloton sales.

The company announced in September that it had had its first profitable quarter, with sales spiking 172% since the same quarter last year.

But are sales too good? The Wall Street Journal reported that a backlog in orders and delivery delays have prompted some customers to cancel their orders after waiting months for the equipment.

But the company announced just this week that it’s adding 103,750 square feet and 1,600 jobs to its North Texas location in Plano.

According to Peloton’s website, there are seven other showrooms in Texas with the closest one being in Austin.

More on KSAT: