San Antonio man arrested on federal drug charges once received presidential pardon

Hilario Nieto, 41, who was once given a pardon from President Barack Obama, was arrested, along with seven others, on federal drug trafficking charges, according to the Department of Justice.

The eight individuals who were arrested Tuesday were charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Others were charged with more crimes than others, according to authorities.

Nieto, who was previously pardoned, was arrested in 2004 and sentenced to 248 months in federal prison on drug charges in the Western District of Texas. He was pardoned in 2016, according to authorities.

“It is truly appalling that a man who was given a Presidential pardon for his past offenses and released from federal prison chose to flout that generous gift after being released from federal prison and resume gang-related drug dealing in the San Antonio community,” said U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

If convicted, the defendants are looking at anywhere between 10 years to a lifetime in prison, according to authorities.

