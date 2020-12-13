Harris County officials searching for missing 86-year-old man with cognitive impairment

SPRING, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 86-year-old man in Spring, Texas.

A Missing Senior Alert was issued for Leo Henry Morovich, who was last seen at 1 a.m., Saturday, in the 17500 block of Methill Drive.

Officials said Morovich was traveling in a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with Texas license plate 9HLYW at the time of his disappearance.

Morovich is described as being five feet and seven inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff’s office said Morovich’s disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

