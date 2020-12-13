One of San Antonio’s youngest residents may become your new favorite musician

SAN ANTONIO – He’s got the hair, beats and a lyrical flow. Meet the Little Comic, a young, sensational musician who calls San Antonio home.

Angel David Alcocer, 7, has been on “America’s Got Talent” and was the star of a few viral videos playing the drums.

Hailing from Mission, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, the Little Comic got his start on the drums at just 2-years-old.

His mother and manager, Laura Alcocer, said his father and her took Angel to the Guitar Center to see what he could do on the drums after he would constantly use their toothbrushes to lay down beats on any object.

“He knew how to keep time on his own,” Laura said. “At restaurants, he used the straws or utensils to play, his hands, whatever he could do to keep a beat.”

Laura said her husband, David Alcocer — also a musician and songwriter — moved to the Alamo City in order to get their son more exposure and showcase his talent to the world.

“When arriving here, we decided to start reaching out to see what drumming downtown would be like. We were nervous, and skeptical at first, but Angel really enjoyed the experience,” Laura said. “The crowds downtown loved to stop and take pictures with him, as well as video his drumming. The police often had to come to get the crowd off the street, it was that packed. It made him feel really good, and he always talked about how much fun he had when he got home.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Angel has not performed downtown.

Laura said Angel’s biggest musical influences range from The Beatles to Rod Stewart and spends hours teaching himself medleys and songs.

“He went all out, and spent hours, weeks, and months researching Ringo Starr’s drum movements. He even would play swiping his hand back and forth like Ringo and believe it or not, he set up one of his drum kits to play left-handed,” Laura said. “So, he played the Beatles songs both left, and right-handed. Anything to be like Ringo.”

Angel even auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” last year and played a Beatles medley. Though he could not travel to make the second audition, he came out in a series clip of the 2020 season.

As far as his future goes, Laura says Angel wants to become a digital artist and a huge rock star.

His latest song “The Boom,” written and composed by his dad, was created because Angel says he is going to “blow up one day,” Laura said.

“The Boom is telling us how that will happen, and how he definitely has the Boom. So far, everyone who listens to the Boom will feel that Boom someway,” Laura said. “The Boom video is made by us, his parents. We just take off to the streets, and film away all we can. Sometimes the strangers will get in on the video. Angel loves every moment of it, especially fixing his hair, and dressing like a rock star.”

