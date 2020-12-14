Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 13: Leaders report 655 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 94,182 total COVID-19 cases and 1,429 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 655 new cases as of Sunday.

The total case count includes a backlog of 51 cases, according to health officials. No new deaths were reported today, but 11 backlogged deaths were added to the city’s total death toll.

Metro Health also reported that 705 patients are hospitalized, 234 are in the intensive care unit and 129 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.