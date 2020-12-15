59ºF

Man killed in shooting on East Side, SAPD says

Man in his 60s found with single gunshot wound inside his home on Belmont

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was the victim of an apparent shooting was found dead inside his home Tuesday on the city’s East Side, San Antonio police said.

According to police, two friends went to a home in the 300 block of Belmont to check on a friend, and when he didn’t answer the door, the two forced their way into the residence.

Moments later, the men found their friend, a man in his 60s, dead of a single gunshot wound.

Police have no suspect information, but said there were reports of a disturbance between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the area last night.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when additional information is available.

