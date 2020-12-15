Teenager critically wounded in possible accidental shooting on South Side

A teenager was shot in a possible accidental shooting at the Garden Valley Mobile Home Park in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora.

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile was critically wounded in a possible accidental shooting Tuesday morning on the city’s South Side.

According to Sgt. Matthew Brown of the San Antonio Police Department, an accidental shooting was reported around 11:35 a.m. at the Garden Valley Mobile Home Park in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora.

Brown said that another juvenile was showing a firearm to the victim when it discharged inside a mobile home.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The two juveniles were 14 and 15 years old, Brown said.

There were other juveniles inside the home but no one else was hurt.

Police are trying to find out where the firearm came from.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still trying to determine if the shooting was indeed accidental.

Also on KSAT.com: