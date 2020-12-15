Retired Houston police officer fatally shot by neighbor in Kerr County, sheriff’s office says

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led up to the fatal shooting of a retired Houston police officer who lives in a gated Kerr County neighborhood.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were called to the 500 block of Honor Drive after shots were fired, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned that there was an argument between two residents in the subdivision that got heated and led to an exchange of gunfire.

At the scene, deputies found Mart Hanna, the 68-year-old retired police officer, who was fatally shot.

The man who shot him was identified as Kenneth Brown, a 71-year-old retired U.S. Customs Officer, according to the news release. Brown was not injured in the incident.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation.

No arrests were made in the case on Monday and the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.