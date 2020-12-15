4 teenagers arrested after female shooter fired several rounds at group, leading to vehicle chase, San Marcos officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Marcos police arrested four teenagers over the weekend when a shooting erupted among a group of people, leading to a vehicle chase.

City officials said officers responded to a disturbance at 2 a.m. Sunday at The Village on Telluride at 201 Telluride Street, where several shots were fired.

Authorities stated a woman, identified as Imani Brielle Johnson, 17, assaulted another woman and “fired several rounds at the female and her friends.”

Another suspect, identified as Dominic Aaron Flores, 19, then grabbed the gun and pointed it at several people, officials said.

A witness told police that Johnson, Flores and two other women, 18-year-olds Asianaye Nicole Polk and Arianna Shaivonique Daniels, fled the complex in a white Chrysler 200.

Officers found the car and tried to pull it over, but the driver allegedly began to evade the police.

Once officers were able to stop the car, Flores fled on foot as Johnson, Polk and Daniels remained in the vehicle, police said.

However, Flores was eventually located and arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Authorities said he also had warrants out of Hays County for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession and evading arrest. His bond was set at $217,000, and as of Tuesday morning, he is still in the Hays County Jail.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causing bodily injury, officials said. As of Tuesday morning, she remains in jail on a $255,000 bond.

Daniels, who is from San Antonio, was charged with assault causing bodily injury, and Polk was charged with assault causing bodily injury and unlawfully carrying a weapon, officials said.

Authorities said a handgun was found inside the car. No one was injured in the shooting.

