SAPD: Man accused of hitting, shooting mechanic who demanded to be paid

SAN ANTONIO – A mechanic was shot and hit twice in the head with a gun when he went to a customer’s house to collect his money, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Booking records show Earnest Wright, 67, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident that happened on Saturday.

Investigators said the mechanic went to Wright’s home to collect for “services completed.” When he arrived, Wright was outside in the front yard.

An arrest affidavit states the mechanic remained in his vehicle and “demanded his money.”

Wright went inside the house, returned and walked up to the mechanic’s vehicle, police said.

Investigators said Wright pulled out a handgun, struck the mechanic in the head and then shot him in the arm. The mechanic drove himself to a hospital, where he met with police.

He suffered blunt force trauma to his mouth and left eye. Police said he was able to identify the suspect and provide his address.

Wright was arrested on Monday and his bond was set at $65,000, booking records show. His bond was set at $65,000.

