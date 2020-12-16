Do you know this man? San Marcos police need your help tracking down this robbery suspect

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened on Dec. 11 at the Spirit Pit Stop, located at 1214 Interstate Highway 25 South.

Officers say a man wandered around the store and waited for customers to leave before approaching the counter as if he was making a purchase.

The man then produced a handgun from his hoodie pocket and pointed it at the store clerk, police said.

The man left on foot behind the business after he took cash from the store clerk.

Police say the man stands approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a red hoodie with the Air Jordan Jumpman logo over the left breast, ball cap, blue or purple camo-print gaiter face covering, black pants and Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro shoes.

Police said the man possibly has a small tattoo on the web of his right hand and another possible tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Anyone with home surveillance video or information about the incident should contact Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

