KSAT Kids: Today in History, Dec. 16

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 1945 file photo, and provided by the U.S. Army, American soldiers of the 347th U.S. Infantry wear heavy winter gear as they receive rations in La Roche, Belgium.It was 75 years ago that Hitler launched his last desperate attack to turn the tide for Germany in World War II. It was 75 years ago that Hitler launched his last desperate attack to turn the tide for Germany in World War II. At first, German forces drove so deep through the front line in Belgium and Luxembourg that the month-long fighting came to be known as The Battle of the Bulge. When the Germans asked one American commander to surrender, the famous reply came: Nuts!" By Christmas, American troops had turned the tables on the Germans. Veterans are heading and on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 when they will mix with royalty and dignitaries to mark perhaps the greatest battle in U.S. military history. (U.S. Army, via AP, File)

(1945 AP)