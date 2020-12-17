East San Antonio neighborhood residents fear crime worsening after man shot, killed in his home

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in an east San Antonio neighborhood say they’re concerned after a neighbor was shot and killed in his home.

San Antonio police say friends of Michael Broadus, 62, found his body inside his home at Belmont Street and North Gervers Street on Tuesday.

Officers say Broadus was shot twice. They still aren’t sure when the shooting happened. However, there were reports of a disturbance between 10 p.m. and midnight the night before.

Sandra Ibarra said her grandchildren heard gunshots earlier that evening.

“They hear some shots, and they came inside running,” she said.

Ibarra, who lives next door to Broadus and is new to the area, is already thinking about moving her family. She worries that crime is inching too close to her home.

“What I’m seeing, I’m scared for my grandkids. I’m scared, to tell you the truth,” Ibarra said.

There have been a number of aggravated assaults and thefts within half-mile of Belmont Street since the beginning of the year.

Juan Beza, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said Broadus’ death was not surprising.

“I was wondering how long it was going to take for something like that to happen,” Beza said.

He said he has been forced to teach his young great-granddaughter how to respond when she hears gunshots.

“I taught her that anytime she hears a pop like that, don’t run to the window or anything, just hit the floor,” he said.

Beza said he hopes to see more patrol in the area and support from city leaders.

No arrests have been made in Broadus’ shooting.

KSAT reached out to District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and asked her plans to address the concerns within her district. She was not available for comment.