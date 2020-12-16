Authorities ID man found dead from gunshot wound in East Side home

Man killed in shooting on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 62-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside an East Side home on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the body of Michael Broadus was found in the 300 block of Belmont after two friends when to check on him.

Police said the friends had to force their way into the home when Broadus didn’t answer the door.

Broadus died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

Details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but police said there were reports of a disturbance between 10 p.m. and midnight in the area the previous night.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Read also: