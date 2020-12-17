Graco recalls inclined sleepers for suffocation risk

SAN ANTONIO – Graco recalled more than 50,000 inclined sleepers because of a suffocation risk. No incidents have been reported, but 93 infant deaths have been linked to similar products.

The recalled sleepers are accessories included with four different Graco play yards. Those are the Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Nuzzle Nest Playard, Everest, and Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

Infant deaths have been reported with other inclined sleep products after the children rolled from the back to their stomach or side unrestrained, their airways were restricted when their heads fell forward, or under other circumstances.

Parents are urged to stop using the sleeper accessory and to contact Graco for a refund on the accessory. The play yard or other components can still be used, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information, click here.

Camp Chef recalled 20,600 portable gas camping stoves due to a fire hazard.

The model numbers are MS40A, MSHP or MSGG. An issue with the gas regulator can lead to a gas leak and a fire. They were sold at Walmart and sporting goods stores since last year. Consumers should contact Camp Chef for a replacement part.

If you’re planning yard work, don’t use Fiskars 16-foot Pole Saw and Pruners. The company is recalling more than a half million of them because the telescoping poles can separate and the saw blade and pruner head can drop.

Owners should contact Fiskars for instruction on how to destroy the tool and to get a refund.

Black & Decker also recalled 82,000 Craftsman 10-inch corded chain saws. The chain saw can unexpectedly start when the extension cord adapter is connected upside down, according to a release by the CPSC. Consumers should contact Craftsman for a free repair kit.

The chain saws were sold at Lowe’s and other hardware stores and online from October 2019 through August 2020. For more information, click here.

If your toddler has Western Chief light-up rain boots sold at Target, take them back.

Washington Shoe Company recalled 77,400 pair after several reports of the handles and rivets coming off. That poses a choking danger for small children who may put the parts in their mouths.

For more information on all of these recalls, click here.