Myra Arthur: Out of quarantine

Oh, what a positive it is to be negative!

My family is out of quarantine 14 days after my son began having a fever.

Quick recap: that fever led us to the pediatrician, which led us to a positive COVID-19 test, which then led us to COVID tests as a family, then a positive result for my husband, and then two weeks of quarantine.

It felt much less quick when we were living it.

I never tested positive for COVID and took a second test 10 days after my son tested positive. Still negative.

We are lucky. On top of COVID, my toddler also had an ear infection. The only symptom he ever showed was a mild fever that subsided two days later. Was COVID to blame or the infection? Or both? I don’t know the answer.

My husband never had symptoms.

My 8-month-old and I never got infected.

We are all so lucky.

We wore masks around the house for 10 days. Disinfecting surfaces was a daily routine. Family temperature checks happened 2 or 3 times a day and we took a slew of doctor-recommended vitamins and supplements. My husband and I woke up every day wondering if that would be the day someone started feeling sick.

I can’t explain why my family’s COVID experience was so mild. We’re all being inundated with tragic, heartbreaking stories of countless families whose lives have been forever changed by this illness. Or people who battle serious symptoms for weeks.

And here I am. Admittedly, not much different than I was two weeks ago.

It could be easy to come out of our quarantine thinking ‘eh, COVID isn’t that big a deal.’

Nope. Not me. Because I know my experience is my own and not the one of the person in front of me in the check out line, or my coworkers, or my son’s classmates and teachers.

We will still be masking and keeping our distance for our sakes and theirs. Living our lives, yes, but in a COVID world until this pandemic ends.

I will always remember that we are lucky.

READ MORE:

4 takeaways from KSAT’s ‘Parenting in a Pandemic’ livestream

KSAT 12 News reporter Garret Brngr takes 3 COVID-19 tests, gets 3 different results