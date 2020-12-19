Part of Loop 1604 blocked after 18-wheeler crashed into retaining wall, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Part of Loop 1604 is blocked after an 18-wheeler lost control while traveling eastbound and crashed into a retaining wall, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 5:24 a.m., Saturday, on Loop 1604 just before the NW Military exit.

Police said the wet road caused the 18-wheeler to jackknife and crash into the retaining wall. The truck is still blocking all 1604 lanes going eastbound and will remain pinned until it can be removed by specialty tow trucks, officials said.

The road could be blocked for at least two or three more hours, until the 18-wheeler is removed off of the highway, police said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

