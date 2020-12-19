Sitting for long periods of time can have negative impacts on our bodies, experts say

Although many of us are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy for us to spend long periods of time sitting.

However, according to new research on studyfinds.org, having a sedentary lifestyle is harmful to your overall health.

While most of us can’t avoid sitting on the job, experts say there are ways to reduce a sedentary lifestyle.

Exercising more can slow your risk of early death.

The World Health Organization says doing three to five hours of moderate intensity exercise a week is enough to lower the risks of sedentary behavior and you don’t need to have a gym membership to get a good workout.

Experts say it can be as simple as taking the stairs, doing housework, walking around the block or even gardening.

Dedicating 30 to 40 minutes to physical activity a day is all you need to lower the risk.

To date, about 27.5% of adults worldwide do not meet the requirements for exercise.