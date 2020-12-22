Esquire Tavern owner opening bar and restaurant in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Esquire Tavern owner Chris Hill plans to open a new restaurant and bar in downtown San Antonio in early 2021.

The bar concept, Hugman’s Oasis, and the restaurant, House of Má, will be in the Historic Witte Building on Commerce Street.

Hugman’s Oasis is a tiki bar concept designed by Giles Design Bureau that will occupy the river level of the Witte Building. It’s bar menu will feature drinks like the Bermuda Triangle, a rum-based drink; and the Piñagroni, a pineapple take on a traditional negroni. Boulevardier Group Owner Jeret Peña will be Hugman’s Oasis’ beverage director.

The bar is named after architect Robert H. H. Hugman, who was responsible for creating the San Antonio River Walk. It will occupy the river level of the Witte Building.

“This tiki concept Hugman’s is something we’re really looking forward to doing here,” Pena said in a news release. “We’re pairing craft cocktails with a relaxed atmosphere, and it’s something that feels intrinsically San Antonio.”

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

