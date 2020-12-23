San Antonio Botanical Garden giving free admission to teachers, school staff for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is offering two days of free admission to teachers, school administration and support staff during the season of giving.

The Botanical Garden said the staff can redeem the offer on Dec. 28 and 29. They must work in Bexar County, and the offer is for teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Up to four tickets can be redeemed online with the coupon code TEACH2020. Employees must show their work badge or proof of employment upon arrival.

The offer is available online only.

The Botanical Garden said the offer is a “thank you to the teachers and faculty who are working tirelessly to educate children and keep them safe during these challenging time.”

Admission for adults is normally $15. It is located at 555 Funston Place at North New Braunfels.

