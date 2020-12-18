First responders can get free car washes at Wash Tub through the end of the year

SAN ANTONIO – First responders who have been fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic this year will have one less thing to worry about in the coming weeks - a dirty car.

The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMS and police through Dec. 31.

A valid employee ID is needed to redeem the free car wash offer.

The full-service car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out. The normal cost of this service is $20.

According to a spokesperson for The Wash Tub, the promotion will be available at all 25 locations.

Trending: