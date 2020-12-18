64ºF

Local News

First responders can get free car washes at Wash Tub through the end of the year

Healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMS and police all qualify for promotion

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Wash Tub, San Antonio, Free, Coronavirus
photo

SAN ANTONIOFirst responders who have been fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic this year will have one less thing to worry about in the coming weeks - a dirty car.

The Wash Tub is offering a free full-service car wash to all healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMS and police through Dec. 31.

A valid employee ID is needed to redeem the free car wash offer.

The full-service car wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out. The normal cost of this service is $20.

According to a spokesperson for The Wash Tub, the promotion will be available at all 25 locations.

Trending:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: