Texas corgi adopts 4 orphaned Labrador puppies after she was rescued from puppy mill

ANNA, Texas – A mama corgi named Angela has adopted four orphaned Labrador puppies this week after the puppy’s mother passed away shortly after giving birth.

Angela, who is 2 years old, was pregnant when she came to Dog Ranch Rescue in October after being saved from a puppy mill, spokesperson Renee Eden told KSAT.

She gave birth at the rescue to her own set of four corgi puppies and just three weeks later the Labrador puppy’s mother, named Autumn Dove, gave birth to her litter before she died.

“We thought we were going to be bottle feeding around the clock,” Renee Eden from Dog Ranch Rescue told Fox 4 of the four Labrador puppies.

But it turns out Angela had different ideas. Eden said staff at the rescue introduced the Labrador puppies to Angela and that “most of the time [dogs] kind of turn their back on that, but she didn’t and it was pretty magical.”

Rescue staff then introduced all eight puppies to each other and the rest, as they say, is history. “It was absolutely fabulous,” said Eden.

According to Eden, Angela has been nursing the Labrador puppies since they were born on Dec. 1.

If you were thinking you would like to adopt one of the puppies, Eden said all of the dogs already have families selected and waiting for them.

To date, more than 1,600 dogs have been saved by the rescue since it opened in late 2014, Eden said.

Dogs available for adoption at the rescue can be found here.

Let's peek in on Autumn Doves little baby boys, Angela the Corgi mama who has adopted them as her own and her little... Posted by Lone Star Dog Ranch & Dog Ranch Rescue on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

