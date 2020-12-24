San Antonio police searching for 2nd suspect in aggravated robbery outside Stone Oak-area shopping center

Police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened on Oct. 18, 2020, in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 21100 block of U.S. Highway 281 North, near Evans Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a second suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened back in October.

According to Crime Stoppers, a 25-year-old man was robbed on Oct. 18 in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 21100 block of U.S. Highway 281 North, near Evans Road.

He was approached by two suspects, a man and a woman, who then stole his belongings, according to investigators. At least one gunshot was fired at the victim, police said.

A woman wearing a black and yellow jersey was identified, police said, and a warrant is out for her arrest. She is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

The male suspect, however, has not been identified. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. He was wearing a white shirt with a grey jacket at the time of the incident.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, by using the P3 Tips app, or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

