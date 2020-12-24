Surveillance footage shows 2 vehicles speed away from shooting that killed Army veteran

Bernard Terry, 27, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 13 in the 17400 block of Judson Road near George Cooper Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released surveillance footage of two cars that they say were involved in a shooting that killed an Army veteran last week.

Bernard Terry, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the head around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 13 in the 17400 block of Judson Road near George Cooper Street.

His family told KSAT that he was gunned down while on his way home. Officers responded to the scene and found his car stopped in the middle of the street, riddled with bullet holes.

Terry was found shot inside the car, and EMS later pronounced him dead.

According to Crime Stoppers, two cars were seen speeding off from the scene. One vehicle is a white or silver sedan with a loud exhaust system, while the other vehicle is a black or grey car, possibly a Dodge Charger, police said.

A four-second surveillance video was released in an effort to identify the suspects and their vehicles.

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers released a four-second surveillance video to help identify the suspects and suspect vehicles in the the Dec. 13, 2020, killing of Bernard Terry. (KSAT)

His sister, SeMajae Gipson, said they are unaware of anyone who wanted to hurt him.

“It’s very confusing. Of all people, he was such a good person,” Gipson told KSAT. Terry’s wife, Brittany, said they had moved to San Antonio for a new beginning with their 5-year-old daughter.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, involved.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, by using the P3 Tips app, or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

