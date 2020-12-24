SAPD: 2 people killed in 2 wrecks involving wrong-way driver on Loop 410

San Antonio police officers investigate a crash on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead following two accidents involving a wrong-way driver on Loop 410 Thursday morning.

San Antonio police officers said the first crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on the eastbound main lanes of Loop 410 at Roosevelt Road.

A driver of a silver sedan swerved to miss the oncoming vehicle and crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. The driver of the sedan, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Police said the car that was heading the wrong way later crashed and rolled over on Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

A person in that vehicle died, police said. They have not been identified.

Two other people in that vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 410 are closed in the area, and traffic is being diverted onto the access road.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.