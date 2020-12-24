Man shot in the face inside home recording studio on the Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the face in a home recording studio on the city’s Southwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Ghost Hawk Drive on Wednesday night.

The home where the shooting happened has a recording studio in a separate building behind the house where the suspect and victim were believed to be working on some sort of music project, police said.

Officers said witnesses heard a bang and someone running away from the area. The suspect was not seen.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot once in the face and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say they have no idea why the shooting occurred. The victim could not speak as a result of his injuries.

