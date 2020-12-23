Man arrested after setting fire to home amid argument with girlfriend, police say

Glenn Gonzales, 27, was charged with arson, a first-degree felony, according to booking records. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he set fire to a West Side home during a fight with his girlfriend, resulting in the death of a dog.

Booking records show Glenn Gonzales, 27, was charged with arson, a first-degree felony, following the incident at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of S. San Joaquin.

An arrest affidavit states Gonzales and his girlfriend were having an argument when he assaulted her. He then lit the curtains in a bedroom on fire with a lighter before he ran out of the house, police said.

The woman, who lived at the home with Gonzales, was able to escape without injury, but a dog died.

Police officers and SAPD’s Eagle helicopter searched for the suspect after the incident but were unable to find him. Records show he was arrested on Tuesday evening.

His bond was set at $40,000, records show.

