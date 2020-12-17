Arson suspected in fire that killed dog on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A dog died in a house fire on the city’s West Side that officials suspect was intentionally set, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire broke out shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of South San Joaquin.

Firefighters said a man and woman had been arguing shortly before the back side of the home went up in flames. They believe the man started the fire intentionally.

The fire caused heavy damage to the back portion of the house, causing the siding to practically melt away. The rest of the home appeared to have smoke damage.

The man already had left by the time firefighters arrived.

The woman was not hurt but a dog did not make it out of the home alive, firefighters said.

