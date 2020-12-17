Search underway for man who allegedly set fire to West Side home, killing dog

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a man who they say got into an altercation with his girlfriend and then set fire to a West Side home, killing a dog early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of South San Joaquin Avenue, not far from Old Highway 90 West and Castroville Road.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the man got into a fight with his girlfriend and he set the back of the house on fire.

The SAFD said everyone inside the home got out safely except for a dog that did not make it.

The man fled the scene and at this time has not been found, authorities said.

Arson investigators have been called to investigate the fire. A damage estimate is not known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.