2 teens wounded in accidental shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in the hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Remolino Street, not far from Cupples Road and Highway 90 after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was messing with a gun and accidentally fired one shot, hitting a 19-year-old man in the head and also striking an 18-year-old girl in the leg.

Police said the gun belongs to a family member of the shooter. SAPD said they are unsure as to what all exactly led up to the shot being fired.

Both victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.